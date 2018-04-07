Michael Bennett's lawyer calls felony charge ludicrous, some video may have emerged

Although Michael Bennett hasn't spoken publicly since being hit with a felony charge in Texas last month, one person is speaking up for him and that person is his lawyer, Rusty Hardin.

During an interview with NJ.com this week, Hardin ripped the case against Bennett and referred to the entire situation as 'ludicrous.'

"There was no fighting, there was no pushing," Hardin said. "The entire thing is ludicrous. That's what I think we'll find when it's all over."

Bennett is facing one charge of causing injury to the elderly for an incident that took place at Super Bowl LI in February 2017. Bennett was at the game to watch his brother, Martellus, who was playing tight end for New England.

After the Patriots beat the Falcons, 34-28, Michael was trying to get down to the field when the incident allegedly took place. According to the indictment, Michael was trying to shove his way on to the field when security personnel informed him that he would have to take another entrance. Apparently, Michael didn't listen to their request and he decided to push through security at a field entrance he wasn't supposed to be using.

During the pushing, a 66-year-old disabled female was injured. The indictment for the case came down on March 23 from a Harris County (Texas) jury. Bennett turned himself in on March 26 and posted a $10,000 bond. The punishment for the charge carries up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Bennett has been spending the past few weeks at his residence in Hawaii in an effort to stay out of the spotlight.

"He knows he didn't do this," Hardin said. "He's assuming the system will ultimately conclude that once they get all the information. But it's obviously a very embarrassing and humiliating thing to go through, walking out of a court room with a bunch of TV cameras and in handcuffs, particularly for something you didn't even do."

Not only does Hardin believe that Bennett is innocent, but he took issue with some comments made by Houston Chief Police officer Art Acevedo, who had some harsh words for Bennett at a March 23 press conference.

"You are morally corrupt when you put your hands on a little old lady in a little wheelchair. That is morally corrupt. I mean morally bankrupt," Acevedo said, via NJ.com. "He is morally bankrupt. There is no excuse for that. None. Zero."

Hardin accused Acevedo of being "uninformed" about the situation.

"Some of the things that came out at the Chief's press conference, he just was totally uninformed," Hardin said. "He had no idea what happened."

If Hardin is right and Acevedo doesn't have any idea what happened, he might be able to figure out soon thanks to a video that allegedly exists of the incident. After Bennett was charged in March, his sister, Ashley, tweeted that she had video of the two of them heading to the field after the Patriots' Super Bowl win.

Ashley Bennett allegedly has video of her brother running on to the field after Super Bowl LI. Twitter

Although it's not clear how much video Ashley actually has, she definitely has something. As noted by Bleeding Green Nation, Ashley has a 26-second video that shows her running to the field with Michael, who's wearing a black hoodie.

This video doesn’t show the alleged felony committed by Michael Bennett but it does show his sister, Ashley Bennett, *did* record herself and her brother running onto the field after the 2017 Super Bowl. https://t.co/UKyUTNiAZapic.twitter.com/ZOPfYDzD03 — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) March 24, 2018

This video doesn't show Michael Bennett entering the field, but it does prove that someone has at least some video of the incident. If Ashley has the entire video, as she claimed on Twitter, then Hardin probably has a pretty good reason for sounding so confident about the case.

Bennett hasn't spoken in public since March 19 when he attended a press conference where the Eagles formally introduced him following a March 7 trade that sent him from Seattle to Philadelphia.