The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions are at it again, working their second trade in as many months. In round two, longtime Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers was traded to the Detroit Lions for a 2023 seventh-round pick -- an interesting deal for both teams that helps each organization in a variety of different ways.

Here are the trade grades for the Rams and Lions in a deal that doesn't gather the headlines it should -- even though there's value for both franchises here:

Detroit Lions: A

The Lions didn't have to give up much -- if anything -- to get a player of Brockers' caliber: a 2023 seventh-round pick! Brockers finished with 51 tackles, matched a career-high with 10 quarterback hits, and recorded five sacks in 15 games last season -- and all the Lions had to give back to the Rams was a college sophomore that will be selected in the 220s (or later) in two years.

Brockers is an excellent veteran mentor on a Lions defensive line that needs a strong run-stuffer in the middle. Detroit allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the league last year (134.9 yards per game) and the most rushing touchdowns in the league (27). This trade to bring in Brockers was necessary for a defense that just re-signed Romeo Okwara and still has Trey Flowers at the other edge rusher spot.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has admitted he'll play to the strengths of his players over scheme, so Brockers and his run-stopping ability should fit right in on this roster. Expect the Lions defense to get the most out of Brockers, who is owed $8 million in 2021. If Brockers doesn't work out, the Lions can save $10 million in cap space -- and owe no dead money -- after the season as he enters the final year of his contract.

A win-win in Detroit for a player they didn't have to give up much to acquire.

Los Angeles Rams: C

The Rams found a taker for Brockers, a player they had to unload to get under the salary cap by the start of the new league year. That's not the bad part of this deal, but the Rams could have received so much more in draft compensation than a seventh-round pick they won't see until 2023. One would figure Los Angeles would be able to get a draft pick this year for a player of Brockers' caliber.

There are plenty of teams that could have used Brockers (Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys), but those front offices likely knew the Rams were against it with the cap and were probably hoping the Rams could simply cut him. Los Angeles was able to find a trade partner -- but received a very late draft pick in two years in return.

The Rams can use the $6.16 million in cap space they saved by dealing Brockers to pay Leonard Floyd, who they just signed to a four-year deal, to keep the core of its top-ranked defense intact. Los Angeles had to make moves to get under the cap, but losing a veteran presence like Brockers hurts -- even though they didn't have a choice.