Well, this is awkward. Only a few weeks after striking a deal with the Detroit Lions that will send quarterback Jared Goff to Michigan in exchange for Matthew Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams are now sending defensive lineman Michael Brockers to join Goff -- the latest trade seeing them reportedly acquiring a seventh-round pick in 2023 to ship him out of California. And, with that, there's likely some fences that need to be mended between Brockers and his former ... er... um... current quarterback.

"Is [adding Stafford] a level up?" Brockers said following the QB swap, via SI.com. "In my heart, deeply, just understanding what [Stafford] brings, it's a level up [over Goff]. It's a level up."

But wait, there's more.

"I feel like just watching him over his career, seeing the comebacks that he's had, seeing so much of the numbers that he's had, we're just expecting that to just do better when he comes to the Rams," he added in a Q&A with NFL Network. "We expect that to match well with what we do. We feel like with his move, this will be the turning point to where we can just win the big game."

While neither of these comments are aimed squarely at Goff, there's no escaping the underlying (and overarching) tone that loudly implies (and outright states) Stafford will likely get the Rams where Goff couldn't -- hoisting the Lombardi trophy. It remains to be seen if that's true, but what's promised is the fact Brockers won't be around to see the end result in Los Angeles, having now been reunited with Goff in Detroit, which begs the following question: if Stafford is a level up, is Brockers being leveled back down with Goff back on his team?



That's an answer he'll have to provide Goff once they both get unpacked.