Michael Crabtree denies taping chain to his chest, says he's not the 'bad guy'

Michael Crabtree denied a report that he taped his chain to his chest in an effort to block Aqib Talib from ripping it off his neck, just as Talib had done last season. ESPN reported Crabtree's chain-keeping plan on Tuesday, but in an interview with The Athletic on Wednesday, Crabtree said he didn't know where that information came from.

"I am just playing ball, man," Crabtree told The Athletic. "ESPN said that I taped the chain to myself before the game because I was worried about it. I didn't. I don't care about no chains. I am just playing ball. Not worried about nothing. I don't like how the whole thing got flipped and I am the bad guy."

Of course, Crabtree is referring to the Sunday afternoon brawl between the Broncos and Raiders, which Talib has blamed on Crabtree for punching himself and Chris Harris.

Raiders Broncos fight pic.twitter.com/9vqhJ7HSjz — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) November 26, 2017

Crabtree and Talib 2.0 pic.twitter.com/vPBngrIrKv — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) November 26, 2017

Crabtree and Talib were each suspended two games for their roles in the brawl, but the suspensions were reduced to a game apiece. Crabtree was not happy with the league's rationale for putting him on the sideline.

"The league said it was premeditated on my part," Crabtree said. "You know what premeditated is? When you say you're going to do something, do it, and then laugh about it with the media after the game. Like he did last year. That's all on him … I'm not trying to get revenge. I'm trying to get a catch in my 122nd straight game and help my team win a big game. I don't want to get kicked out. I know what's at stake for my team."

Crabtree did not end up with a catch, but the Raiders did end up with a win. They'll need another this week against the Giants to stay in the playoff race, but they'll have to do it without Crabtree on the field.