The Seattle Seahawks agreed to a multi-year contract extension with punter Michael Dickson, once again making him the highest-paid player at his position for the 2025 season. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the four-year deal is worth $16.2 million and keeps Dickson in Seattle through the 2029 season.

Dickson regained the title of highest-paid punter in the NFL with the extension, less than 24 hours after the Jacksonville Jaguars announced a new four-year deal with Pro Bowler Logan Cooke that briefly made him the league's highest-paid at the position. Cooke's contract surpassed Dickson's previous deal, but Seattle's latest move quickly reset the market again.

Dickson, a native of Australia, enters his eighth season with the Seahawks after they selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft as an All-American out of Texas. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2018. Dickson has been a consistent special teams weapon for Seattle since, playing in every game for the franchise since.

Over the previous seven NFL seasons, Dickson has averaged 48.2 yards per punt, including a career-best 50.0-yard average in 2020. He has downed 212 punts inside the 20-yard line, often flipping field position with directional kicks and effective hang time.

This is the second time Dickson has reset the punter market. He previously signed a four-year, $14.5 million extension with Seattle in 2021. The latest deal reflects the Seahawks' continued investment in special teams under head coach Mike Macdonald, who was hired this offseason following the initial retirement of Pete Carroll at the end of the 2023 season.