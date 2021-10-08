If there was anything to support Pat McAfee's "For The Brand," Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson certainly proved his worth. Dickson had the play of the night on a blocked punt, one that was one of the weirdest plays in the NFL this year.

Dickson had his punt blocked, which caused a live ball deep in Seahawks territory. Running for the football, Dickson picked it up with one hand and took off to the left sideline trying to make a play. One Dickson ran out of room, he booted the ball -- after already attempting a punt -- for 68 yards to the Rams' 11-yard line.

Dickson was able to punt the ball for a long distance thanks to no Rams player being in position for a return. The busted play benefitted Dickson, as the ball just took a bounce on the turf for about 20 yards before finally stopping at the 11-yard line. Ugo Amadi was able to down the ball as Dickson was celebrating.

A flag was thrown, but there was no penalty for Dickson punting the ball -- since it was a live ball. The "double punt" will live in Seahawks lore, no matter the result.