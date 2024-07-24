Michael Gallup was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Las Vegas Raiders Tuesday, retiring from the NFL at the age of 28. Gallup, a free agent signing by the Raiders this offseason, spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as injuries caught up to what was a promising start to his career.

Gallup was a 1,000-yard receiver with the Cowboys in 2019, which was his best season as he finished with 1,107 yards and six touchdowns (16.8 yards per catch). He started 67 of 86 games with the Cowboys, having 266 catches for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns (14.1 yards per catch).

Over his last three seasons, Gallup had 108 catches for 1,287 yards and eight touchdowns. He had three years and $45.55 million remaining on his contract when he was released by the Cowboys in March in an effort to save salary cap space. Gallup signed with the Raiders on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million in May.

Gallup would have competed for a roster spot with Kristian Wilkerson, DJ Turner and Ramel Keyton. Gallup was healthy in 2023, but hasn't been the same player a year after an ACL injury late in the 2021 season impacted his 2022 offseason. Since the ACL injury, Gallup had 73 catches for 822 yards and six touchdowns in 31 games.

In addition to the Gallup move, the Raiders placed LB Darien Butler, G Jake Johanning, G Jackson Powers-Johnson, WR Jalen Guyton and T Kolton Miller on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.