Michael Irvin calls out Deion Sanders for not being able to take a joke

Deion Sanders didn't find it too funny on Sunday when Tony Romo made a joke about his tackling ability, which clearly can only mean one thing, according to Michael Irvin: Deion needs to learn to laugh at himself.

During the Cowboys' 28-17 win over the Chiefs, Kansas City's Marcus Peters made a below-average effort to tackle Ezekiel Elliott during the third quarter, which led Romo to compare Peters to Deion. If you followed Deion's career, then you're probably well aware that no one hated tackling more than Deion, and Romo simply pointed that out during the broadcast.

"Peters doesn't want to tackle -- that's one of the things -- I'm telling you ... he makes Deion Sanders look good sometimes," Romo said.

Sanders responded to Romo's comment by going on a wild rant and pointing out, among other things, that Romo only went 2-4 in the playoffs during his career.

Although Irvin isn't the official mediator here, if he was serving that purpose, it sounds like he would side with Romo. During an interview this week with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, a CBS Sports Radio station, Irvin said that Romo's joke was actually funny and that Deion just needs to learn to laugh at himself.

"You've gotta be able to laugh at yourself," Irvin said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I think we lose it with that. I tell people this all the time, I tell Steve [Smith] on TV, I tell people on TV all the time: nobody's tuning in to see your misery. Everybody's tunes in to get away from their misery, so don't give them misery. Let's have fun."

Deion has actually admitted before that he didn't really like to tackle during his career, which is why Irvin thought it was weird that he got mad about Romo's comment.

"I didn't think comment Tony made was bad to be honest with you. And everybody says it, even Deion says it," Irvin said. "So I don't know. It wasn't like he said he couldn't play. He just said hey that'd make Deion proud or something."

Irvin also added the he doesn't want to see two former Cowboys players feuding.

"I didn't like that at all, man. I didn't like that," Irvin said. "Here's the kicker for me. I love Tony, I talk with Tony all the time. I love Deion. But it's like, for so long Deion, you've made a living off telling people that my job is covering. Now when someone uses it within the framework of what you said ... So when Tony used it and for him to come back that way yeah that's crazy. It's having fun, guys."

For the record, Romo isn't the only former Cowboys quarterback who's made fun of Deion's tackling ability. Troy Aikman also once pointed out that Deion tended to struggle in the tackling department.