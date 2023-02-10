Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin has filed a $100 million lawsuit related to the alleged incident that happened on Sunday night at a hotel in Phoenix.

Irvin is suing the Marriott along with his accuser, who works for the hotel chain. According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ, a female employee at Irvin's hotel was the one who filed the complaint against the Pro Football Hall of Famer. Irvin was staying at a Renaissance, which is brand that's owned by Marriott.

The lawsuit states that Irvin has several witnesses who saw the his brief encounter with the woman and will claim that they only "exchanged pleasantries."

Irvin's attorney, Levi McCathern, says that the former NFL star is a victim of cancel culture.

"It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person's life," McCathern told TMZ. "Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the Court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well."

Irvin was pulled from all Super Bowl coverage this week by NFL Network after the complaint was filed. It's still not exactly clear what happened during the encounter, but NFL Media did confirm that Irvin was pulled from its coverage of the Super Bowl.

"Michael Irvin will not be part of the NFL Network's Super Bowl LVII week coverage," NFL Network said in a statement to the Dallas Morning News.

Although NFL Network didn't offer any specific details about the incident, Irvin has been busy telling his side of the story. The three-time Super Bowl winner told the Dallas Morning News that he's not sure why he's being punished. According to Irvin, he did briefly speak to a woman at the Renaissance on Sunday, but the entire encounter lasted less than a minute.

"Honestly, I'm a bit baffled with it all," Irvin said. "This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don't know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds."

Irvin also noted that the only physical contact that took place during the brief encounter was a handshake.

"We shook hands," Irvin said. "Then, I left. … That's all I know."

Although Irvin remembered meeting the woman, he couldn't recall what was said during their brief conversation.

"I don't really recall that conversation, to tell you the truth," Irvin said. "We were out drinking. It was just a friendly conversation. 'What's up?' I don't even know. … I am totally perplexed."

According to Irvin, he talked with the woman for about 45 seconds.

"What law did I break?" Irvin said. "There was definitely nothing physical. … That's honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake and we left. … I don't know. I don't know what this is, and it's running me crazy."

In a separate radio interview, Irvin did mention that the encounter was caught on video by a hotel security camera, but he wasn't sure what the footage showed because he had not seen it yet.

"They said, 'well, last night, you walked in -- did you talk to somebody?' And I said, 'I didn't talk to anybody. I went straight to my room,'" Irvin told 105.3 the Fan in Dallas on Wednesday. "And then they showed on camera I did talk to somebody. I talked to this girl for about a minute. They didn't show [me the video]. They told me [that I was on video talking to her]. I don't know what she looks like or anything."

Following the incident, Irvin got moved to another hotel.

"That's why they moved me. Because the girl said I said something to her in that minute we talked," Irvin said (You can hear his entire radio interview here).

According to the Dallas Morning News, police in Arizona haven't received any sort of complaint about Irvin's encounter. It's not clear when the NFL Network became aware of the complaint, but Irvin was working as recently as Monday night.

Michael Irvin interviewed Jalen Hurts on Monday night while working for NFL Network. John Breech

At Super Bowl Opening Night, Irvin interviewed several players and coaches for both teams, including Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni. However, Irvin wasn't on the air Tuesday and he won't be for the rest of the week. Irvin has worked for the NFL Network since 2009.