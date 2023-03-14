It's been more than five weeks since Michael Irvin was hit with accusations of lewd conduct and in an effort to clear his name, the Pro Football Hall of Famer had his legal team release the surveillance video from the incident during a press conference on Tuesday.

In court documents that were filed by Marriott, Irvin is accused of making vulgar and inappropriate comments to a female hotel employee just before midnight on February 5. Irvin's attorney, Levi McCathern, believes that the video exonerates his client and proves that nothing vulgar happened.

The encounter between Irvin and the employee, which you can see below, lasted for roughly one minute and 49 seconds.

According to Marriott's version of events, the former NFL star acted inappropriately while talking with the woman.

"Irvin also reached out and touched the Victim's arm during this conversation without her consent, causing her to step back, becoming visibly uncomfortable," Marriott attorney Nathan Chapman wrote in court documents, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Irvin then asked the Victim whether she knew anything about having a 'big Black man inside of [her].' Taken aback by Irvin's comments, the Victim responded that his comments were inappropriate, and she did not wish to discuss it further."

According to the Marriott legal team, Irvin then apologized.

"Irvin then attempted to grab the Victim's hand again and said he was 'sorry if he brought up bad memories' for her,'" Marriott stated in court documents. "The Victim pulled her hand away and tried to back away from Irvin as he continued to move towards her."

The hotel chain also noted that the alleged victim only shook hands with Irvin because she wanted the "interaction to end."

"Seeing that other Hotel employees were in the area and wanting the interaction to end, the Victim returned Irvin's handshake," Marriott wrote. "Irvin then stated that he would come back to find her sometime that week when she was working."

Irvin's attorney took strong issue with Marriott's version of events.

"This is ridiculous," McCathern said. "This was an overreaction. This is cancel culture. That is where we are. This woman was not offended. This was not sexual assault. This was not sexual harassment. This was not sexual misconduct."

You can hear McCathern's version of events in the video below.

For his part, Irvin denied ever saying anything vulgar.

"I don't speak like that," Irvin said. "I have never spoken like that. I totally deny saying that."

Although Irvin is certain he didn't say anything inappropriate, he did say in the days after the incident that he couldn't really remember what he said during the conversation because he had been out drinking.

"I don't really recall that conversation, to tell you the truth," Irvin said on Feb. 8. "We were out drinking. It was just a friendly conversation. 'What's up?' I don't even know."

That being said, Irvin was glad to finally get his hands on the video.

"Here's the truth: We used to say when we played football 'the eye in the sky don't tell no lie', it's just the truth," Irvin said Tuesday, via Fox 4 in Dallas. "We talk and tell lies, but the eye in the sky don't tell no lie."

Irvin, who was pulled off of Super Bowl coverage by NFL Network after being hit with the accusation, is hoping the video will clear his name.

"I'm so thankful for this video because without it, I don't know where this would have gone," the 57-year-old said.

Irvin originally filed a $100 million lawsuit against Marriott in the state of Texas last month, but that lawsuit has been dropped and he's now re-filed it in Arizona.