Michael Irvin jabs at Brice Butler, asks what he's done after Butler criticizes Cowboys

Brice Butler is torching bridges all over Dallas. The receiver, drafted by the Raiders in 2013, joined the Cowboys before the 2015 season. Now a free agent, Butler doesn't look like he'll be heading back to the Cowboys, and after only 15 catches in 2017 he doesn't seem to mind. Butler said that his production could have been better than Dez Bryant's if the Cowboys utilized him properly, and Cowboys' legend Michael Irvin took offense.

On Thursday, Butler told Fox Sports 1: "If I'm not starting, I'm not here, and I think I can do all the things better than Dez (Bryant)."

On 105.3 The Fan, Irvin sounded off. "I said wow. But the business is this, I guess," he said, via 247sports. "I guess everybody becomes a star in this league now. It doesn't really matter that you've had a few years in the league and haven't really matured and haven't really materialized and taken over the league."

Irvin also criticized the idea that the Cowboys' offense doesn't allow receivers outside of Bryant to thrive.

"How can we say that?" he asked. "We just watched them go 13-3 [in 2016]. I get amazed when things didn't go right, and all that went on with this season, and all that went on with (Ezekiel Elliott). I'd rather those guys be talking now about what happened with Zeke and all of that. Now, I do get concerned from this standpoint: If Brice Butler's saying that, where's he getting it from? Brice Butler ain't man enough to get out there talking like that. He ain't being smart enough right now."

Irvin then asked what Butler had done to earn his frustration. "Why was he frustrated? You were frustrated too? What the hell have you ever done that we're supposed to throw you the ball every snap right now? I call all of that hogwash. "

Irvin then said that Bryant can control the narrative, while throwing in more shots at Butler.

"Dez has got to be mature about this," he said. "Nobody's going to talk about Brice Butler. If Dez picks up the phone and starts something with Brice Butler, we're making Brice Butler more famous than he needs to be. You let that ride, and you focus on what you can control, and you focus on getting better and getting ready for a season."

It seems unlikely that Butler will be a Cowboy next season, but he could have a chance to thrive somewhere else. Butler has never had more than 21 catches in a season in his career. However, perhaps he haven't been given a chance to flourish. Clearly Irvin disagrees.