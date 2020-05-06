Michael Irvin says CeeDee Lamb pick 'damages' Dez Bryant's chances of returning to the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys came out of the 2020 NFL Draft as a clear winner -- and it all started with their first-round pick. With the No. 17 overall pick, they selected former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The consensus All-American caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Sooners last season, and was someone many considered to be the top receiver in this very deep class.

Clearly, he's someone who will be able to step in and play a major role immediately opposite of Amari Cooper -- and hopefully be a player that can help quarterback Dak Prescott prove that he truly is the future under center for the Cowboys.

While Lamb was a great draft pick, it certainly might close the door on another wideout's chances for returning.

The Dez Bryant talk certainly has picked up this offseason -- as he was seen working out with Prescott and also Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Since Bryant has only played for the Cowboys, he has always been around and even has commented on some of the Cowboys' roster moves. Since Jerry Jones was fine bringing back Jason Witten after a year-long hiatus, you had to imagine that Bryant returning was at least a possibility.

Recently, Hall of Fame Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin appeared on the "The Shan & RJ show" on 105.3 The Fan to talk about the Cowboys' moves this offseason, and he said Dallas' decision to take Lamb in the NFL Draft hurts Bryant's chances of returning to the Cowboys.

"That must've hit Dez [Bryant] in the gut," Irvin said, via the Dallas Morning News. "You know how much he loves the Cowboys and everything. I don't know. Listen, I didn't think it was a real chance of the Cowboys going back and signing Dez and everything, but you kept hearing things so I was real hopeful of that possibility. I really was hopeful of that possibility.

"I think this certainly damages it now because even coming in, you would've had Dez as the third-spot receiver and that really means the fourth option because you stick in Blake Jarwin, he becomes the four option after those two 1,000-yard receivers and then the tight end. Now Dez, he's moved down to the fifth option if he comes ... Usually when you get that deep into it, you've got to be a special teams player if you're a wide receiver and Dez certainly didn't do much of that. So I do think it dampened his opportunity to get back with the Cowboys."

In April, Patrik Walker of CBS Sports reported that the odds were still "a solid 50/50" that Bryant could return to the Cowboys. He has been working out feverishly to return to football shape and said he's nearly there -- consistently lobbying for a reunion with the Cowboys. In 113 games, he has recorded 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns, and is currently the Cowboys' No. 5 all-time receiver in terms of yardage.

In addition to the Cowboys drafting a wideout, Jones also wants him to wear No. 88 -- which was worn by both Irvin and Bryant. While you can never rule out the possibility that the Cowboys will re-sign one of the most successful wideouts in franchise history, you have to admit that the chances are probably now a bit lower than "50/50."