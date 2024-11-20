With the Dallas Cowboys sitting at 3-7 heading into Week 12, it's starting to look like Mike McCarthy won't be returning for a sixth season with the team. That means the Cowboys could be in the market for a new coach come January.

If that happens, one name that keeps popping up is Deion Sanders. The Pro Football Hall of Famer spent five seasons in Dallas and won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys in 1995. Although Sanders seems to be happy in his current role as head coach at Colorado, the Cowboys could still lure him to Dallas if they're willing to do one thing, according to Michael Irvin.

During a Tuesday appearance on "The Herd," Irvin was asked whether Sanders would consider taking the Cowboys coaching job if the team were to draft his son, Shedeur Sanders, and he gave a very interesting answer.

"I believe 100% [yes], and I can tell you, good sources have told me that," Irvin said. "Great sources have told me that. That's all I can say like that without violating anything else."

Basically, if you believe Irvin, then Sanders would be all about taking the Dallas job if the Cowboys are willing to use their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Shedeur, who is currently a star quarterback at Colorado. Considering the Cowboys already have Dak Prescott, this seems like an unlikely scenario, but crazier things have happened.

Also, Irvin has already made it clear that he's going to spend the next month pleading with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to hire Deion.

Jones and Irvin actually did an interview together at the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight on Friday and the Hall of Fame receiver made sure to mention Deion.

"Everybody loves Mike [Tyson], but everybody loves and respects Jake [Paul] also for what he's done here," Irvin said, via PFT. "To have an ability to not go the normal route and still end up right here. You give him respect. I give him respect like I give my great guy Deion Sanders, who didn't go the normal route. Who I'm gonna be in Jerry's ear about later. That's just something else we're talking about."

Irvin also sent out a tweet from that match that mentioned the Colorado coach.

It's pretty clear what Irvin is hinting at: He wants his former teammate to be the next coach of the Cowboys.

As for Deion, he was asked about the coaching speculation on Tuesday and he made it clear that he's thrilled to be at Colorado, which is currently 8-2 and in contention for the Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff spot.

"I'm happy where I am, I'm good. I got a kickstand down," Sanders said, via DNVR Buffs. "I'm rested, I'm good, I'm happy, I'm excited, I'm enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here. I truly do."

Even if the Cowboys don't draft Shedeur, it's still certainly possible that Deion could end up with his son in the NFL at some point. Deion has already said that he's going to try and control where Shedeur goes in the draft, so it's completely possible that he could steer him toward a place that might be interested in adding both of them as a package deal.

