Michael Irvin: The Cowboys 'would be stupid' to get rid of Dez Bryant right now

Dez Bryant has been with the Cowboys since his career began back in 2010, but his future in Dallas has been called into question after a disappointing 2017 season that saw him fail to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the third straight year.

In December, Bryant said he wouldn't be willing to take a paycut. At the beginning of January, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that they "need more from Dez." Last week, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones admitted that Bryant can be a "distraction" at times.

But on Monday, former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin stuck up for Bryant. He told "The Dan Patrick Show" that it would be "stupid" if the Cowboys let him go right now. He actually used the word "stupid" twice.

"You don't find No. 1 receivers hanging off trees like leaves. So what are you going to do, let Dez go? Who you got to replace him," Irvin asked. "You don't find them this easily. And the Cowboys would be stupid -- stupid -- to let this boy go right now."

He has a point. There's no doubt that Bryant's production has dipped in recent years. From 2011-14, he averaged 1,215.8 yards and 12.5 touchdowns per season. From 2015-17, he averaged 678.3 yards and 5.7 touchdowns per season. But it's not like the Cowboys have other options. If they cut Bryant, their top receiver would be ... Terrance Williams. That's less than ideal.

Bryant is owed $16.5 million in 2018 and his dead cap is set at $8 million, according to Spotrac. So, based on his current level of production, he's certainly overpaid. But -- again -- the Cowboys don't have other options.

And putting all of the blame on Bryant seems overly simplistic. As you can see below via Pro Football Focus' Pat Thorman, Bryant has seen his catchable target rates plummet without Tony Romo.

Dez Bryant catchable target rates



With Dak Prescott: 62%

High: 64% (‘17)

Low: 58% (‘16)



With Tony Romo: 69%

High: 75% (‘12)

Low: 64% (‘11) — Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) January 23, 2018

Like it or not, Bryant is still the Cowboys' best receiving option in 2018.