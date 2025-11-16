Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a knee injury in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers and is questionable to return, the team confirmed. Veteran Kirk Cousins is in for the injured second-year player.

Penix sustained the injury after a third-down sack. He was able to walk off the field on his own and immediately went into the blue medical tent as the special teams unit punted.

The 25-year-old was seen sitting on the sideline after exiting the tent, as Cousins prepared to enter the game.

Before leaving the game, Penix was 13 of 16 with 175 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. The Falcons are up 21-19 in the divisional matchup through three quarters.

Penix has a history of knee injuries, as he torn his ACL in 2018 and in 2020, before entering the NFL.

This is a developing story. CBS Sports will update as more information becomes available.