Washington's Michael Penix Jr. is one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in this class. He's not likely to go in the top 10, and at this point doesn't even seem like a lock for the first round. Yet Penix possesses the one quality that can turn a good quarterback into a great quarterback: arm talent.

Penix was named a First Team All-American this past season after leading the Huskies to the College Football Playoff National Championship game. While Washington fell to Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines, Penix had a great 2023 campaign. He led the FBS in passing yards with 4,903, and led the FBS in completions (60) and passing touchdowns (26) of 25+ air yards over the last two seasons.

The former Indiana Hoosier was named one of the AP Comeback Player of the Year winners in 2022 after throwing for 4,641 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. One knock against Penix as a prospect is his injury history, as he tore his right ACL twice, and suffered a couple of shoulder injuries. On paper, that's scary. But Penix clearly bounced back. He even became the first quarterback to throw for 4,500 yards in back-to-back seasons since Patrick Mahomes.

So, where will Penix land in the 2024 NFL Draft? Where would he be a good fit? Let's take a look at the five best potential landing spots for Penix. These are not the most likely landing spots, but the best "fits."

The Jets made the fatal mistake of not exploring the backup quarterback market last offseason, and it cost them the 2023 campaign. Aaron Rodgers is back for 2024, but New York still needs to figure out who will back him up. Rodgers turned 40 in December, so it's not exactly like he's the quarterback of the future. The Jets would be smart to add someone young with potential, and Penix could be that guy.

I don't know how much faith I have in Nathaniel Hackett's offense, which is why the Jets rank last on this list. But to sit and learn from one of the best quarterbacks to ever do it and prepare for your shot is quite beneficial.

The Commanders are likely to select their new quarterback at No. 2 overall, and Washington should be somewhat of an attractive landing spot for a young quarterback. Not only will this new player likely start right away, but new ownership is getting this franchise back on the right track, and the Commanders have an entirely new coaching staff. That includes Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator.

Parades weren't thrown when the former Arizona Cardinals head coach was named the new OC, but maybe the fan base should be optimistic. It looked like he had the Cards in a good spot before things fell apart in 2022. He even had a top-10 offense in two of his first three seasons. Kingsbury has also worked with several notable young quarterbacks, such as Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, Mahomes and Johnny Manziel. It didn't work out in Arizona, but maybe Kingsbury could be a good offensive coordinator -- and be beneficial for a young quarterback.

Washington needs to upgrade the offensive line this offseason, but Penix or any other young quarterback will have Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson to catch his passes.

The Vikings could be in the market for a new quarterback with Kirk Cousins being one of the most attractive free agents on the open market. In fact, they should still be in the quarterback market even if Cousins returns on a short-term deal. Any young quarterback should be attracted to the possibility of playing half the year indoors under the creative and offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell, while throwing the ball to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Even if that quarterback has to wait for a year or two behind Cousins. That "Green Bay Packers" method of drafting, stashing and developing your young backup quarterback has worked more than once. Maybe the Vikings follow that path this offseason.

I personally would love to see Penix's ball flying 70 yards through the thin air that exists in the Mile High City, and to see him work with Sean Payton. Payton never looked comfortable running his offense through Russell Wilson, so the Broncos appear to again be in the market for a new quarterback.

Yes, Denver has to play Patrick Mahomes twice a year, but are the Broncos a quarterback away from the playoffs? Potentially. Denver has some weapons on offense and then Vance Joseph facilitated what was really a miraculous turnaround on defense. I'll take Penix in Denver.

The Steelers are probably the biggest question mark when it comes to teams that may or may not be involved in the quarterback mix. They could run it back with Kenny Pickett, add a veteran like Ryan Tannehill or they could draft someone. What I like about the Steelers' situation is that they will finally have a new offense. Arthur Smith was probably not a celebrated hire, but understand that he knows how to build a run game.

Despite the overall subpar run with the Atlanta Falcons, Smith had a top-10 rushing offense last year. During his time as the offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans, his rushing offense finished top three for two consecutive years while Derrick Henry turned in his two best NFL campaigns. With Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, the Steelers can be effective on the ground. And that's a great thing to have with a young quarterback. It should complement the bazooka Penix walks around with nicely.