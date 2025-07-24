The Falcons selecting Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall last year made things awkward for Kirk Cousins and seemingly the quarterback room as a whole. This year, Penix himself, now the starter, is dealing with no such uncertainty ... and it's showing. After the first training camp practice, the former Washington star announced high expectations for himself and his unit.

"We should be the best in the league," Penix said when asked about the potential of the Falcons' offense. "With the guys we got around us, we got a great offensive line as well. Those guys work extremely hard in the trenches with coach [Dwayne] Ledford out there leading those guys, doing a great job with those guys. We should be unstoppable. That's our goal. We should be number one in all the categories on the offensive side of the ball."

For what it's worth, Atlanta was sixth in total offense and 13th in scoring offense in 2024, though much of that came under Cousins. But a mid/late-season skid caused Atlanta to turn to Penix, who started the final three games. In the season finale, he threw for 312 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Atlanta rolled up 537 yards in a 44-38 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers. Overall, Penix threw for 775 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in 2024.

Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. aims to end Atlanta's seven-year playoff drought, 'have the city turnt' Chris Bengel

Penix is absolutely correct when it comes to those around him. Running back Bijan Robinson accumulated 1,887 yards from scrimmage last year, emerging as a true star and earning his first Pro Bowl nod. Wide receiver Drake London posted career highs in catches (100), yards (1,271) and touchdowns (nine). Right guard Chris Lindstrom, a Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro selection each of the past three years, anchors the line.

Another former first-round pick, tight end Kyle Pitts, has been up and down after a sterling rookie season, but if Penix has his way, 2025 will be an "up."

"See we got KP the ball today?" Penix jokingly asked to begin the press conference. "Gonna be a lot of that."