Michael Strahan says Giants will retire his jersey number; pays homage to Kobe Bryant

Michael Strahan is set to receive the biggest honor a franchise can bestow upon a former player.

On Monday night, during a guest appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the longtime New York Giants pass rusher and current broadcaster said that the Giants will retire his No. 92 jersey. Strahan, who spent his entire 15-year career with the Giants, is sixth all-time with 141.5 career sacks.

"It's going to be really emotional," Strahan said of his upcoming jersey retirement ceremony.

Last week, Giants co-owner John Mara said that, while Strahan's number has unofficially been retired by the club (no Giant has worn No. 92 since Strahan), they plan to make it official sometime soon. Mara also told the New York Post that former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who retired last week following a 16-year career in New York, will also have his jersey retired at a later date.

A 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Strahan was a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. In 2001, Strahan was named the Defensive Player of the Year after recording 22 sacks -- an NFL regular season record -- along with a league high six forced fumbles and 24 tackles for loss.

in 2007, Strahan's play and leadership helped the Giants defeat the Cowboys and Packers in the NFC playoffs before upsetting the previously undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. Strahan, who recorded a sack in the Giants' 17-14 victory over the Patriots, retired the ensuing offseason.

Strahan also weighed in on the career of Manning, his teammate from 2004-07. The franchise's all-time leader in passing attempts, completions, yards and touchdown passes, Manning led New York to another Super Bowl win in 2011.

"I think he deserves everything that's coming his way," Strahan said of Manning, his teammate from 2004-07. "His jersey being retired. Hopefully, induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Two Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVPs. The guy's a great friend. I'm happy for Eli to retire the way he wanted to."

Strahan was also asked about the legacy of Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend who was one of nine passengers killed in a helicopter accident this past Sunday. Strahan said that he and Bryant developed a bond in recent years that included Bryant asking Strahan to conduct an interview with him at the Tribeca Film Festival following the premier of his animated short film, "Dear Basketball." Bryant won an Oscar for the film in 2017.

"Excellence," Strahan's said of Bryant's enduring legacy. "Maximizing everything you do every day. Put your family first. Be a great father and a great husband before you worry about being great at anything else. And I think as great as he was as basketball, he realized that the other things (in his life) was as important for him, and he had all those things balanced.

"Excellence is the word I think of when I think of Kobe. And commitment. And always maximizing everything in your life."