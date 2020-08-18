Watch Now: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Gearing Up For 2020 Season ( 2:52 )

Big Blue fans can now own a piece of New York Giants history. Michael Strahan's game-worn jersey from Super Bowl XLII is officially up for auction. The jersey, which is being sold through Goldin Auctions, is expected to go for more than $100,000. A jersey from any Super Bowl is a nice piece of memorabilia, but this one is one has an even sweeter memory attached to it for Giants fans.

Super Bowl XLII wasn't just any game. The Giants stunned the then-undefeated New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady to take home the Lombardi Trophy. Throw in the fact that it was also Strahan's last NFL game, and fans are flocking to get their hands on the piece of history.

Here is how the listing from the auction house describes the jersey:

"In one of the greatest upsets in Super Bowl history, the New York Giants, led by Eli Manning and a vaunted defensive line anchored by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, defeated the Patriots 17-14 and ended New England's chance for immortality. Offered here is the premier Michael Strahan game used jersey. This jersey was worn by Strahan during Super Bowl XLII and was the last Giants' jersey ever worn by him in his Hall of Fame career ..."

The jersey had a starting bid of $20,000, though it didn't stay that low for long. As of Tuesday morning, the price was up to $39,000 through seven bids.

The now Hall of Famer was the leader for the underdog Giants in Super Bowl XLII and helped give their defense the edge over the Patriots stacked offense. Strahan recorded two tackles and a sack in the game, slowing down 2007 MVP Brady.

The Giants won the game, 17-14, despite being 12 point underdogs.