The New Orleans Saints have already ruled out star wide receiver Michael Thomas for their Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers and it sounds like he could miss even more time. Thomas underwent an MRI this week that revealed a Grade 1 hamstring strain that is expected to keep him sidelined for one to two weeks, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That means there's a real chance that the Saints may not see their top pass-catcher until Week 9. Thomas is likely to be considered questionable for next week's matchup against the Chicago Bears, per Schefter. This has been an injury-filled season for Thomas, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week 1 opener against Tampa Bay that has contributed to his absence for the bulk of the 2020 season. Sunday's game against the Panthers will be the fifth consecutive game that Thomas has missed.

While part of his absence is due to injury, he was also benched for disciplinary reasons by the team after an altercation in practice with teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Prior to that, it did appear like Thomas was working towards a return to action in Week 5.

After breaking the NFL's single-season receptions record in 2019, Thomas has just three catches for 17 yards in 2020.