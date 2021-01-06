Michael Thomas has taken his first steps towards possible playing in the Saints' wild-card playoff game against the Bears. Thomas, who missed the Saints' last three games in order to heal his injured ankle, took part in Wednesday's practice. Because he is still on injured reserve, the Saints do not have to issue a status as it relates to Thomas' practice participation.

The Saints' plan was for Thomas to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday before possibly increasing his workload as the week progresses, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Saints coach Sean Payton was asked about Thomas' status prior to practice.

"No updates injury-wise," Payton said, via ESPN's Mike Triplett. "I'm gonna see what this week holds. Currently he's still on reserve/injured. I know he's been working at it. But we'll get a better feel this week how he's progressing."

While injuries limited him to just seven games, Thomas was effective while on the field during the regular season. During his last four games, Thomas caught 30 of his 37 targets for 343 yards. He caught each of his eight targets for 84 yards during his most recent game, the Saints' 24-21 loss to the Eagles in Week 14.

Michael Thomas NO • WR • 13 TAR 55 REC 40 REC YDs 438 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Another Saints Pro Bowler that is hoping to play on Sunday is running back Alvin Kamara, who was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list prior to the Saints' Week 17 win over the Panthers. Sunday would be the first day when Kamara would be eligible to come off of the COVID-19 list.

Fellow running back Latavius Murray was taken off the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. With Kamara out with an injury, Murray rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns during New Orleans' win over Chicago in Week 7 of the 2019 season.

Quarterback Taysom Hill and safety Marcus Williams were among the Saints' players included in Wednesday's injury report. Hill was limited with a concussion, while Williams was limited with an ankle injury.