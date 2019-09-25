Michael Vick calls out Cam Newton over his outfit choices: 'This is not a fashion show'

Former quarterback Michael Vick has apparently turned into a fashion expert and is sharing his thoughts on Cam Newton's wardrobe. Newton, who is currently sidelined with an apparent Lisfranc injury, has always been known to shake things up a bit when it comes to his outfit choices, but one scarfed look in particular got people talking.

Vick thinks the Panthers quarterback needs to tone it down. As a guest on FS1's "Speak For Yourself," Vick was prompted to talk about the topic. And talk he did.

.@MichaelVick says he isn’t a fan of Cam Newton's fashion in the locker room



"This isn’t a fashion show. This is football." pic.twitter.com/2S9TiVUF6D — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) September 23, 2019

Vick said:

"You got everybody watching, Cam. Including your teammates. This is not a fashion show. This is football. Throw the suit on. The hats was cool — got away with that. But I mean, I respect Cam for what he does as a football player. I respect him because he loves fashion. But it's a different demeanor, different approach you have to take as far as your appearance and everything, man. Everything plays a factor."

Vick was nowhere close to perfect during his NFL journey, so there is some irony in him criticizing another quarterback for very harmless, off-the-field antics.

Right now, Newton has bigger problems than deciding what to wear. Trading in the scarf for a regular suit will not heal his foot or fix the apparent shoulder injury he has chronically dealt with.