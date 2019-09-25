Michael Vick calls out Cam Newton over his outfit choices: 'This is not a fashion show'
Vick thinks Newton needs to tone it down
Former quarterback Michael Vick has apparently turned into a fashion expert and is sharing his thoughts on Cam Newton's wardrobe. Newton, who is currently sidelined with an apparent Lisfranc injury, has always been known to shake things up a bit when it comes to his outfit choices, but one scarfed look in particular got people talking.
Vick thinks the Panthers quarterback needs to tone it down. As a guest on FS1's "Speak For Yourself," Vick was prompted to talk about the topic. And talk he did.
Vick said:
"You got everybody watching, Cam. Including your teammates. This is not a fashion show. This is football. Throw the suit on. The hats was cool — got away with that. But I mean, I respect Cam for what he does as a football player. I respect him because he loves fashion. But it's a different demeanor, different approach you have to take as far as your appearance and everything, man. Everything plays a factor."
Vick was nowhere close to perfect during his NFL journey, so there is some irony in him criticizing another quarterback for very harmless, off-the-field antics.
Right now, Newton has bigger problems than deciding what to wear. Trading in the scarf for a regular suit will not heal his foot or fix the apparent shoulder injury he has chronically dealt with.
