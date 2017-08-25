Michael Vick lands job as NFL studio analyst for Fox Sports

Michael Vick's NFL career is over, but he's still going to be working in the world of football. This time, he's coming back as an analyst.

On Friday, USA Today's A.J. Perez reported that Vick was hired by Fox Sports to be an NFL studio analyst on "Fox NFL Kickoff," which airs before "Fox NFL Sunday." Vick will also appear on other FS1 shows. According to USA Today, Vick's new job will be officially announced on Sunday.

"I'm very excited," Vick told USA Today. "Over the last seven or eight months, I've done a lot of interviews, and I think I've gotten better as I've been put in those situations more often. Things really came together (with Fox) over the last couple months. They have shows that I have always watched and admired. My friends and family are thankful and proud of me."

Vick is right. He has been doing a ton of interviews. Of course, in one of those interview, Vick claimed that Colin Kaepernick needed to cut his hair so that he can get signed by a team.

"First thing we've got to get Colin to do is cut his hair," Vick said on "Speak For Yourself" last month. "Listen, I'm not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there, I don't think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You're already dealing with a lot -- a lot of controversy surrounding this issue."

Vick later walked back those comments.

"His afro has nothing to do with him being signed and I wasn't trying to relay that message. It was more about helping him at the end of the day," he said, via Pro Football Talk.

Fox's interest in Vick shouldn't come as a surprise given his popularity as a player and Fox's previous interest in bringing in Jay Cutler to be an analyst -- a job Cutler backed out of once the Dolphins offered him a $10 million contract.

"He was obviously an outstanding player, but we feel he has an incredibly bright future as an analyst," John Entz, Fox Sports president of production and executive producer, told USA Today in an email. "He has stayed close to the game and has many relationships with today's current coaches and players. We feel he can bring a truly unique perspective that intrigues and engages our viewers."

And for what it's worth, Vick sounds like he learned his lesson from the Kaepernick hair controversy.

"I think I'm ready for it," Vick said. "I have already been through that during my career and have had a lot of practice doing interviews. You have to be careful because anything you say can go viral.

"I have never criticized guys, but I will be critical. Great players understand that. I've seen the reactions from my teammates watching shows in the team lounge when they disagree with something. I'm a credible guy and I think people will respect that."

His credibility, of course, hinges on his experience as a player. Vick, the No. 1 pick in the 2001 Draft, threw for 22,464 yards and rushed for 6,109 yards in his career. He's the only quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. He was an amazing athlete to watch, though he never really lived up to the hype statistically (80.4 passer rating) or led the Falcons to a Super Bowl.

Still, he was capable of doing stuff like this:

Of course, it's worth noting that Vick won't just be remembered for what transpired on the field. He'll also be remembered for what happened away from it. In 2007, Vick was sentenced to 23 months in prison for running a dogfighting operation. He never played for the Falcons again (they drafted Matt Ryan in 2008). After sitting out the entire 2007 and 2008 seasons, he returned to the game, playing for the Eagles, Jets, and Steelers. He spent the final few years of his career as a backup.

Vick added during his interview with USA Today that he isn't ruling out a career in coaching after he interned with the Chiefs this summer. So, we could eventually see him return to the field one more time if the right opportunity pops up.