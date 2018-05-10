Michael Vick on returning to the NFL at age 37: 'I still have dreams about it'

Michael Vick has plenty to keep him busy these days.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick and Pro Bowl quarterback is fresh off his arrival as offensive coordinator with the newly formed Alliance of American Football's Georgia team, and he's quarterbacking a pro team in the upstart American Flag Football League, which will be seen on NFL Network this summer.

If it were up to him, though, an all-out return to the NFL at age 37 might not be out of the question.

Or at least that's what Vick told Bill Reiter on Thursday's Reiter's Block on CBS Sports HQ.

"I'm still nice," said Vick, who last played in 2015 as a backup for the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I still have dreams about it. I still can play. I still can throw the ball ... I still got it."

All of that, of course, was sandwiched between admissions that, in reality, Vick is doing just fine in retirement -- the former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles star said he was "blessed" with opportunities and more time with his family. But the veteran also made it clear that he's still got the talent to compete, saying he thinks he could still run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash on his so-so ankles.

Vick also opened up on some of the NFL's current quarterbacks, saying he had a "phenomenal" experience learning behind Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh but also encouraging Ben, who's drawn criticism for his remarks about the Steelers drafting Mason Rudolph in the third round this year, that "it's important to groom younger guys."

In between advice for Baker Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns' No. 1 overall pick; and encouragement for Johnny Manziel, the Browns' infamous former first-round pick at QB, Vick also touted another AFC North signal-caller who's drawn comparisons to his own game: the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson.

"They know what to do with him," Vick said of the Ravens and Jackson. "I can assure you that (offensive coordinator) Marty Mornhinweg knows exactly what to do with this guy Lamar Jackson."