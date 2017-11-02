Michael Vick on Tyrod Taylor's critics: Black QBs 'aren't viewed as passers'
The former Pro Bowl QB says the Buffalo Bills' starter is a prime example of an overly criticized QB
Michael Vick helped redefine the "mobile quarterback" to a modern NFL audience.
But his running ability, not to mention that of countless other signal-callers that followed him, also made him an obvious target for critics. That, Vick told ESPN's Mina Kimes for a feature on Buffalo Bills QB Tyrod Taylor, and the color of his skin.
"A lot of us aren't viewed as passers -- we're viewed as athletes," Vick said, per Kimes. "I think it's unfair and unfortunate."
Vick, of course, still had his fair share of success -- and earned his fair share of praise -- in the NFL, being named to four Pro Bowls, becoming a "Madden" icon and earning a six-year contract extension from the Philadelphia Eagles after his return from an infamous two-year prison sentence for financing a dog-fighting operation. But he also paved the way for discussions about whether run-happy quarterbacks are actually "franchise" quarterbacks in the same way that traditional -- and, often, white -- pocket passers are lauded.
Those discussions, as detailed by Kimes in a look at Taylor's polarizing run in Buffalo, extend to today's NFL.
And Taylor, still starting for the Bills, albeit in front of a fan base divided over his value, seems to agree that both his race and his tendency to run play a part in the criticism he receives.
Before he was made a sixth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2011, Taylor was told he could be a second-round pick if he converted to wide receiver, Kimes noted. And there are plenty of fans out there who think, inexplicably, that Taylor is no better than his failed first-round predecessor, EJ Manuel. It is, as Kimes outlined, just an example of the reality where mobile -- and, usually, black -- quarterbacks, including the reserved Taylor, face different types of scrutiny:
This spring new research from the University of Colorado found that people were more likely to believe a white quarterback was smarter than a black quarterback, even when cues were offered that both were exceptionally intelligent. Taylor recently told The Buffalo News that he believes he's criticized in a different manner because of his race. "It's always going to be twice as bad just because of who I am -- an African-American quarterback."
It's not the only hurdle Taylor faces. Dual-threat quarterbacks as a whole are still widely depicted as one-trick ponies, incapable of executing pro-style offenses. When it became clear this summer that the Panthers were looking to reduce Cam Newton's carries, Fox Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd compared him with Vick and Johnny Manziel and said running was "the easy, lazier way of playing QB." (Never mind the fact that Newton had led his team to the Super Bowl two seasons prior, rushing for 636 yards.)
