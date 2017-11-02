Michael Vick on Tyrod Taylor's critics: Black QBs 'aren't viewed as passers'

Michael Vick helped redefine the "mobile quarterback" to a modern NFL audience.

But his running ability, not to mention that of countless other signal-callers that followed him, also made him an obvious target for critics. That, Vick told ESPN's Mina Kimes for a feature on Buffalo Bills QB Tyrod Taylor, and the color of his skin.

"A lot of us aren't viewed as passers -- we're viewed as athletes," Vick said, per Kimes. "I think it's unfair and unfortunate."

Vick, of course, still had his fair share of success -- and earned his fair share of praise -- in the NFL, being named to four Pro Bowls, becoming a "Madden" icon and earning a six-year contract extension from the Philadelphia Eagles after his return from an infamous two-year prison sentence for financing a dog-fighting operation. But he also paved the way for discussions about whether run-happy quarterbacks are actually "franchise" quarterbacks in the same way that traditional -- and, often, white -- pocket passers are lauded.

Those discussions, as detailed by Kimes in a look at Taylor's polarizing run in Buffalo, extend to today's NFL.

And Taylor, still starting for the Bills, albeit in front of a fan base divided over his value, seems to agree that both his race and his tendency to run play a part in the criticism he receives.

Before he was made a sixth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2011, Taylor was told he could be a second-round pick if he converted to wide receiver, Kimes noted. And there are plenty of fans out there who think, inexplicably, that Taylor is no better than his failed first-round predecessor, EJ Manuel. It is, as Kimes outlined, just an example of the reality where mobile -- and, usually, black -- quarterbacks, including the reserved Taylor, face different types of scrutiny: