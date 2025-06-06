The Atlanta Falcons have high hopes for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. going into his second season. Franchise legend Michael Vick, who visited Falcons OTAs this week, feels the same way. Vick watched multiple periods of 11-on-11 football, and he spoke to a number of Falcons individually. After taking in practice, Vick spoke with the Atlanta Falcons Podcast Network and said he was impressed with how Penix progressed.

"I think this is gonna be an amazing season for him." Vick said. "Just watching practices, it looks like everything has slowed down."

Penix comes off a rookie season in which he played in five games and started three. In that limited action, Penix showed flashes of his potential. He completed 58.1% of his throws for 775 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for 11 yards and a score.

"He threw a couple touchdown passes today," Vick said. "Good reads, moved well in the pocket. Good pocket presence and good feel for the game. And so, with some complementary players around him like Bijan and Drake and Kyle, these guys are gonna really do some special things this year."

If anyone knows what good quarterback play looks like in Atlanta, it's Vick. He played for the Falcons from 2001-06 and was one of the most dynamic players in the league. In his time with Atlanta, Vick totaled 11,505 passing yards, 3,859 rushing yards and 93 total touchdowns.

Penix spent four years at Indiana and then started 28 games for the Washington Huskies. He led Washington to a 14-1 season in 2023 with 4,903 passing yards and 36 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Penix finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting that season, and became the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.