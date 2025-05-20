Ex-NFL quarterback Michael Vick has faced various legal battles over his career, and now he is speaking out against fellow retired All-Pro Brett Favre, who is accused of misappropriating millions of welfare dollars by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Vick, now the coach at Norfolk State, says there's a double standard for some former athletes in the public spotlight.

"People go to jail for stealing money everyday," Vick said during Netflix's "UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre," first transcribed by "People" magazine. "If it's that important, the right institutions can get involved. But, you know, some people are untouchable in certain ways and that's just the way it is. I just think that's kinda how the system is rigged. You know, some situations have to be played out in court. Some have to be played out in the public."

Favre, who has not been charged, has denied allegations that he squandered more than $20 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program. According to Mississippi Today, Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant used at least $5 million of the state's welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at Southern Miss.

Favre played college football at Southern Miss, and his daughter was a student-athlete during the time of the alleged money-funneling.

Vick served 21 months in a federal prison for his involvement in a dog fighting ring during his 2007 season with the Atlanta Falcons. He's now using his opportunity as an FCS-level coach to help others learn from mistakes he made off the field as a professional athlete.

"There was a lot of people watching, a lot of young men watching," Vick said during an interview with Johnny Manziel earlier this year, detailing his prison sentence via Glory Daze. "It was made so public, for all the right reasons. Now, it's a spotlight to show how to do it right, too. My lawyer always told me, 'You can do all the right things for 23 hours a day and screw up in the final hour and the whole day is ruined.' That's the stigma. It was kind of like that situation. Thank God I was able to bounce back and pull through."

Vick has worked as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports in recent years before stepping back onto the gridiron.

"I just got the call out of nowhere," Vick previously said of the offer from Norfolk State. "It was real abrupt. It was just let me try it out and see if I like it. I can continue to try and push myself forward and move up. We'll see what happens. I felt like it was a great opportunity to teach kids, help them on and off the field, and share that football knowledge.

"I appreciate the highs of my career, but I do think about the lows and what more I could have done, especially in the back end. In Year 9 and 10, you think you know everything. Andy (Reid) was always telling me, 'There's more to it. There's more to it.' I felt like I should have taken more roles and responsibilities. Now, I can teach the young men that I coach to never feel like they know it all. There's always going to be those moments I know I could have done better, but I try to let the good outweigh the bad."