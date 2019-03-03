Michigan's Rashan Gary: 'I'm the best player in this draft. Offensive and defensively. Period.'

With the 2019 NFL Draft quickly approaching, there have been plenty of names floated as a potential No. 1 overall pick. There's Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa, Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, and more.

One player who has been talked about as an early pick, but not necessarily the first player to come off the board is Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary. Gary, though, is definitive in his belief: He is the best player in the draft.

"I'm the best player in this draft," Gary said at the NFL combine, per MLive.com. "Offensively and defensively. Period."

Gary was a three-year starter for the Wolverines, racking up 119 tackles including 23 for loss, as well as 9.5 sacks from his position on the interior defensive line. He measured in at 6-4 3/8 and 277 pounds, with 34 1/8-inch arms, while also pushing out 28 reps on the bench. He'll perform athletic testing on Sunday, where he is expected to showcase his quick-twitch speed and change-of-direction ability.

Asked about the perception that he's more of an athlete than a football player, Gary gave no ground.

"That's for you guys to decide," Gary said. "I'm working every day to be the best player I can. I know what I'm capable of. The team that gets me is going to see it. My best years of football are still to come. I'm still learning the game and I can't wait."