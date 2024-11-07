After departing the New York Giants following a rough 2023 season, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale made the jump back to the college level for the first time in more than 20 years. Despite an adjustment period, Martindale is much happier to be in Ann Arbor than the Giants sideline.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Martindale was asked about his future at the college level. The Wolverines' defensive coordinator said he hadn't given it much thought, but he did say it beats being on an NFL team with a miserable record.

"I haven't sat down and thought about the long haul," Martindale said. "When you're 61, you just try to think about tomorrow. Glad that I'm here. Love the players that we have. It's obviously a different game, but it's a lot better than being some places that are 2-7."

It's probably not a coincidence that his former employer, the Giants, are 2-7 and sitting in the basement of the NFC East. There are a number of other 2-7 teams in the NFL, but it's probably fair to assume Martindale wasn't referring to them.

Giants coach Brian Daboll hired Martindale to be his defensive coordinator in 2022, and Martindale spent two seasons with the team. Last year, there were reports of a tense relationship between Daboll and Martindale, with the latter parting ways with the Giants at the end of the season.

Martindale's first season at Michigan has had its ups and downs. The Wolverines are 5-4 with losses to some key Big Ten opponents. Martindale's defense ranks 47th nationally in total defense at 345.1 yards allowed per game, and it ranks 57th with 23.3 points allowed per game.