The NFL regular season should now be more than half complete for each of the league's 32 teams. A week ago, Cody Benjamin polled several CBSSports.com analysts on an updated look at awards, such as Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, MVP and more. Similarly, a dozen CBSSports.com analysts (Cody Benjamin, Jordan Dajani, Bryan DeArdo, Jared Dubin, Shanna McCarriston, Kyle Stackpole, Tyler Sullivan, Joel Corry, Ryan Wilson, Zach Pereles, John Breech and Chris Trapasso) were polled for their opinion on a variety of additional topics.

1. Which team has been the most disappointing?

Jets - 6 votes Cowboys - 3.5 votes Bengals - 1 vote Jaguars - 1 vote 49ers - .5 vote

On Sep. 5, before the season kicked off, the Jets had the eighth-best odds to win the Super Bowl, according to Caesars Sportsbook. They are only two games out of the final playoff spot, but coach Robert Saleh was fired in the process. Dallas had the fifth-best odds in the NFC prior to the season. Heading into Week 11, the Cowboys are not only barely in contention for the NFC East, but also three games out of the final playoff berth. Following a shakedown by the rival Eagles this week, quotes from edge rusher Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb went viral.

The Bengals and 49ers also ranked in the top three Super Bowl contenders within their respective divisions. Each is now hovering around a .500 win total. The Jaguars had more modest preseason Super Bowl odds, but a 2-8 record entering Week 11 falls well short of expectations.

2. Which team has overachieved the most?

Commanders - 4.5 votes

Steelers - 2.5 votes

Vikings - 2 votes

Cardinals - 2 votes

Chargers - 1 vote



With rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and first-year coach Dan Quinn, Washington was thought to be more in contention for the No. 1 overall selection rather than the Super Bowl. Fast forward three months and the Commanders are a half-game out of the NFC East lead with the fourth-best record in the NFC.

Pittsburgh is jockeying back and forth with Baltimore for the lead in the AFC North. The Steelers boast a competent offense along with its customary stingy defense. Russell Wilson was recently installed as the team's starting quarterback and that appears to have unlocked a more dynamic element to the franchise's pass game. Coach Mike Tomlin is pacing to finish with a record .500 or above for the 18th time in as many seasons.

The Cardinals and Vikings are each two-plus games over .500 despite being among the 10 lowest Super Bowl odds prior to the season.

3. Which player has been the most disappointing?

Rodgers outran Father Time for as long as he could, but it eventually catches up to everyone. Quarterback success in a player's late 30s and, in the case of Rodgers, early 40s is uncommon, if not rare despite Tom Brady and Rodgers leading many to believe it could be part of a growing trend. They are the exceptions and not the rule. Rodgers ranks No. 23 in TruMedia's 'Passer Rating' metric.

Expectations are high for former No. 1 overall selection Lawrence. Excuses were made early in his career because he had to overcome the dysfunction fostered during the Urban Meyer, but Lawrence has been unable to take that next step with his second coach -- third if interim Darrell Bevell is counted.

4. Which player has been the most pleasant surprise?

Daniels is the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year because he continues to set rookie records. His bad games are better than most teams are getting out of their starters on a weekly basis. The outlook of the entire Commanders organization has been flipped on its head and now Washington finds itself in a Super Bowl window.

In a small sample size, Wilson has given life to Pittsburgh's offense. Henry is on pace to rush for 1,904 yards this season after being written off with a Titans organization spinning its tires in the mud. Darnold has bounced team to team since the Jets gave up on him in 2021, but is now thriving in a stable situation after spending a year in the Kyle Shanahan rehabilitation program. Dobbins is finally healthy and living up to the potential that led him to being a second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Mooney has the sixth-most receiving yards in the league following Week 11. Hubbard was recently rewarded with a lucrative contract extension.

5. Which team could struggle in the second half of the season?

Steelers - 5 votes

Vikings - 2 votes

Bears - 2 votes

Cowboys - 1 vote

49ers - 1 vote

Falcons - 1 vote



Pittsburgh plays the Ravens, Browns and Bengals twice apiece during the second half of the season, in addition to the Chiefs and Eagles. It is one of the most difficult remaining schedules in the NFL. Chicago's remaining opponents have by far the highest remaining win-loss percentage (.708); Cleveland is next closest at .592. The 49ers (5th) and Vikings (9th) are also among the most challenging paths forward.

The narrative surrounding Dallas is impacted by the injury to quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys have been dealing with injuries on defense all season and an offensive line implementing two rookie starters is still trying to congeal.

6. Which team could break out in the second half of the season?

Buccaneers - 4 votes

49ers - 3 votes

Bengals - 2 votes

Rams - 1 vote

Jets - 1 vote

Eagles - 1 vote



Tampa Bay's offense has been a revelation under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Liam Coen, but injuries to star wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans stunted some of that momentum.

San Francisco is starting to get key pieces back on offense, like running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. Cincinnati is still in contention to win the AFC North. Joe Burrow is playing at a really high level and has essentially done it without the help of Tee Higgins.

7. Which traded player will have the biggest impact the rest of the season?

In three games with the Chiefs, Hopkins has amassed 171 receiving yards, which is nearly equal to his season output in six games with the Titans. Playing with Patrick Mahomes could prove to be a boon to his career in his twilight years. Kansas City remains the league's only undefeated team after surviving Sunday against the Broncos.

Washington's defensive front is incredibly active. Players like Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. are having a revival in the nation's capital, but the secondary has been a work in progress. Former first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes has been a disappointment, but Lattimore has played well when available this season. The Commanders have done a commendable job patching holes in a sped up rebuild.

Williams has already had a game-winning moment with Pittsburgh and looks to be enjoying football again. Smith is a welcomed addition to a banged-up Lions pass rush. Cooper has been more unavailable than available since coming over from the Browns thus far.