Mike Evans is Tampa Bay's all-time leading receiver and one of the most consistent pass-catchers in the NFL over the past decade. But that wasn't enough to convince the Buccaneers — and namely the team's ownership — to strike a contract extension with Evans before the start of the season.

Though Evans' representation set a deadline of this weekend to get a new deal done, sources tell CBS Sports the Buccaneers had determined weeks earlier that a deal would not be reached. Moreover, the team currently does not have any intention to trade Evans.

At issue is where the Buccaneers are positioned in the post-Tom Brady era. Head coach Todd Bowles could be considered on the hot seat. Baker Mayfield is starting Week 1, but the Bucs are far from certain their quarterback of 2024 and beyond is on the roster right now.

Other players like two-time Pro Bowl tackle Tristan Wirfs, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and linebacker Devin White will all have contract talks next year, too.

Evans' agent, Deryk Gilmore, hinted at Bucs ownership being an impediment in his statement last week.

"We have been working on extending Mike's career with the Bucs for over a year, and we want the fans to know this is not a tactic and the ball is in the owner's court," Gilmore wrote.

Evans just turned 30 years old and is in the final year of a five-year deal he signed in 2018 worth $82.5 million. Rather than opting to hold out (and incur a $50,000 daily fine for missed time), Evans decided to show up to camp and participate despite his contract wishes. The hope being that the dedication shown, along with his consistent play over the past decade, could earn him a new contract from ownership.

But the Buccaneers have no designs on Evans going anywhere right now. He'll be with the organization until something changes ahead of the trade deadline, and then he may have a chance to test free agency for the first time in his career next spring.