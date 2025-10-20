After missing three games with a hamstring injury, Mike Evans will make his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineup on Monday night. Coming into the game with a questionable tag, Evans will be active for the first time in almost a month, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Furthermore, Emeka Egbuka, who suffered a hamstring injury last week and was also listed as questionable, worked out pregame and will play, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Evans suffered a hamstring injury in the Buccaneers' Week 3 win over the New York Jets and hasn't played since, but he was able to log a full practice on Saturday, the team's final practice of the week. Prior to going down with the injury, Evans caught 14 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

With Evans back on the field, he can continue his pursuit of a 12th consecutive 1,000-yard season. Assuming he stays healthy, Evans will need to average 61.4 yards per game to hit that mark. Given the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield to this point, that's certainly doable.

Egbuka's availability is also a considerable boost. The star rookie out of Ohio State did not practice Thursday or Friday and managed only a limited practice Saturday, but he's good to go for game action. He has 27 targets for 469 yards and five touchdowns this year and has been the most consistent presence among the Bucaneers' three-headed wide receiver monster of Evans, Egbuka and Chris Godwin, who will miss Monday night's game with a fibula injury.

Tampa Bay is yet to have all three players on the field at once this season.

In spite of those injuries and more -- starting running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) remains out, and multiple starting offensive linemen are done for the season -- the Buccaneers occupy first place in the NFC South with a 5-1 record. That's due in no small part to the efforts Mayfield, who has played at an MVP level with 1,539 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns and 158 rushing yards.