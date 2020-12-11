Despite missing back-to-back practices earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. According to head coach Bruce Arians, Evans got in a full practice on Friday, and the hamstring issue that bothered him earlier in the week will not hold him out on Sunday.

"I think he had a scare," Arians said, per ESPN's Jenna Laine. "I think he scared me more than anybody. He's fine. He practiced good."

Evans is the lone Bucs starting wide receiver to play in all 12 of the team's games so far this season, but his involvement in the offense has waxed and waned throughout the year. Earlier in the season, he simply was not being targeted in games where Chris Godwin was also in the lineup, but he was seemingly scoring a touchdown every time Tom Brady threw him the ball. In more recent weeks, Evans has moved into more of an even position with Godwin and Antonio Brown on the target totem pole.

The Bucs are coming off a Week 13 bye following back-to-back 27-24 losses to the Rams and Chiefs in Weeks 11 and 12. They're looking to get their offense back on track after two games in which it was a relative disappointment for most of the contest before putting together some late scores.

There are few defenses better suited to provide a get-right spot than that of the Vikings, who rank 23rd in yards and 26th in points allowed and 25th in opponent's net yards per attempt. Minnesota's own offense is on a bit of a roll right now, though, and could be well-suited to pick on a Tampa defense that has been vulnerable against the pass of late. If the Vikes continue their strong play, the Bucs will need Evans healthy, so it's a good sign that he's not in danger of missing the game.