Mike Evans is one of three Buccaneers starters previously injured who will play in Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions. Along with Evans, rookie first-round pick Calijah Kancey and cornerback Jamel Dean will also face the Lions after missing time recently.

Evans missed most of the Buccaneers' Week 4 win over the Saints after suffering a hamstring injury. Evans, who caught a touchdown pass in each of Tampa's first three games, used the Buccaneers' Week 5 bye to rest and recover from the injury. The four-time Pro Bowler didn't practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and was a full participant on Friday.

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 31 REC 20 REC YDs 337 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Kancey returns to the fold after missing Tampa's last three games after injuring his calf back in Week 1. The former Pitt Panthers standout defensive lineman initially injured his calf during training camp.

Dean is back in the lineup after suffering a shoulder/neck injury that sidelined him for the Buccaneers' win over the Saints. A 2019 third-round pick, Dean was a part-time starter for Tampa's 2020 championship team and entered the starting lineup on a full-time basis in 2021.

The Buccaneers may also have Shaq Barrett for Sunday's game as the Pro Bowl linebacker is currently dealing with an illness. Tampa coach Todd Bowles said how Barrett feels Saturday will likely determine his status for Sunday's game.

Sunday's game is a matchup between first-place teams. The Buccaneers are 3-1 on the strength of the NFL's eighth-ranked scoring defense. The Lions are 4-1 while being led by the league's fourth-ranked scoring offense.