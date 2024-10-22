Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' historic night turned gloomy in the span of just two drives. He hauled in his 100th career receiving touchdown with 10:27 left in the first quarter on the Buccaneers first possession, but by Tampa Bay's third drive, he was once again in the end zone, albeit with an injury.

Evans went up in the back left portion of the end zone on a deep ball from quarterback Baker Mayfield, and after being tackled by his legs after the football hit his hands, he dropped the ball and writhed in pain, grabbing his hamstring. The 31-year-old wideout didn't practice Thursday or Friday because of the hamstring, and he practiced in a limited fashion Saturday. That same ailment caused Tampa Bay to rule him out the rest of the night against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Following his drop, Mayfield concluded the drive with an interception in the end zone.

It appears as though Evans initially tweaked his hamstring on Monday on his 100th career touchdown on the opening drive, awkwardly landing with the football with one of his legs tucked underneath the rest of his body as he hit the ground.

As fun as a prime-time home game against reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson's Ravens on "Monday Night Football" is, perhaps the 11-year veteran should've played it safe and sat out Week 7.