Mike Evans' hamstring injury is expected to sideline him for multiple games, according to NFL Media. The Buccaneers' six-time Pro Bowl receiver sustained the injury during Tampa Bay's Week 3 win over the Falcons.

Evans' hamstring issue is reportedly not as bad as the one that sidelined him for three games last season. That being said, Evans is still expected to miss some time. The Buccaneers host the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles this week before traveling to Seattle to face the 2-1 Seahawks in Week 5. They then return home to host the 3-0 49ers in Week 6 before traveling to Detroit to face the 2-1 Lions.

With Evans out, fellow wideouts Emeka Egbuka and Sterling Shepard will likely continue to receive the bulk of quarterback Baker Mayfield's targets. A rookie, Egbuka currently leads the team with 14 receptions for 181 yards and three touchdowns. Shepard, a 10-year veteran who is in his second season with the Buccaneers, is currently second on the team with 153 receiving yards.

One can also expect running back Bucky Irving to also continue to have a considering role in the passing game. The second-year running back is currently tied for the team lead with 14 receptions. He caught a touchdown pass during Sunday's win over Atlanta.

While Evans is slated to miss some time, the Buccaneers soon may be getting back their other veteran wideout in Chris Godwin, who hasn't played since suffering a serious ankle injury in Week 7 of the 2024 season. It was recently reported that Godwin has a "strong chance" to play in Sunday's game against Philadelphia.