Mike Evans exited the Buccaneers' Monday night game against the Lions late the first half after sustaining concussion and shoulder injuries, and he has since been ruled out of the contest.

Evans, who was labeled as questionable prior to the game with a hamstring issue, left the game after nearly coming down with a deep pass from Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Evans stayed on the ground for several moments before being helped off the field. He was carted into the Buccaneers' locker room shortly thereafter.

A perennial Pro Bowl receiver, injuries have limited Evans to four games this season. He caught just 14 of 28 targets for 140 yards and one touchdown during his first three games of the 2025 season. Evans did not catch any of his four targets on Monday night prior to getting injured.

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 28 REC 14 REC YDs 140 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The 32-year-old Evans tied Jerry Rice's NFL record last year by recording his 10th consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season. Evans' 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards is the most in NFL history to start a career.

Tampa Bay (who trailed Detroit 14-0 at the time of Evans' injury) has dealt with a litany of injuries this season. Along with Evans, the Buccaneers have also dealt with injuries to fellow starters Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving, Emeka Egbuka, Calijah Kancey and Cody Mauch, among others.

Despite their injury issues, the Buccaneers won five of their first six games and are in their familiar spot atop the NFC South standings.