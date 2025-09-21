Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of a 29-27 victory over the New York Jets. Evans limped to the sideline before displaying his frustration by knocking over a water cooler. After leaving the field, Evans went to the locker room for further examination, and did not return.

Hamstring issues forced Evans to miss time during both the 2024 and 2019 seasons.

Prior to leaving Sunday's game, Evans hauled in four passes for 33 yards and caught a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Evans tallied 14 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in three games thus far in 2025. This comes after the Bucs All-Pro wideout registered 74 catches for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

The Bucs are already without Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin, who is still recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered midway through the 2024 season. Prior to Sunday's game, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Godwin has a "strong chance" to suit up for the team's Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka played through groin and hip issues to the tune of a team-high six catches for 85 yards.