Few expected the Buccaneers to make noise in 2023, with Tom Brady gone and playoff standards seemingly lowered. But then Baker Mayfield outperformed his one-year deal under center, helping Tampa Bay to a third straight NFC South title, plus a blowout upset of the reigning NFC champion Eagles in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Bucs then put up a great fight in their 31-23 divisional loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Perhaps the biggest reason for the resurgence of both Mayfield and the Bucs? Wide receiver Mike Evans, who added to a Hall of Fame case by quickly eclipsing 100 yards against Detroit, fresh off a record 10th straight 1,000-yard regular season. While Evans is a lifelong Buc who figures to be a top offseason priority alongside his current QB, his contract is scheduled to expire in March.

If Tampa Bay allows him to reach the open market without a new deal, here are five logical suitors for the star pass catcher: