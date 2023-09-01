The turnover in Tampa might not be done yet. Like a tree shedding its leaves, the Buccaneers continue to lose members of their 2020 championship team. They may soon be parting ways with another core member of their Super Bowl team, Mike Evans, whose agent recently placed a Week 1 deadline on the Buccaneers to come to terms on an extension for his client.

Despite his best efforts, Evans has not received an offer from the Buccaneers, according to his agent, which means that the four-time Pro Bowl wideout will be in line to test free agency if he and the Buccaneers don't figure out something over the next week. The Buccaneers could also choose to cut their losses now and trade Evans before the NFL's Oct. 31 deadline.

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 127 REC 77 REC YDs 1124 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Either way, it seems that Evans' time in Tampa could be coming to an end relatively soon. If that happens, it will mark the end to one of the greatest careers in franchise history. Evans, who recently turned 30, is the franchise's all-time career leader with 683 catches for 10,425 yards and 81 touchdowns. An incredibly consistent player, Evans owns the NFL record with nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career, a streak that remains intact entering the 2023 season.

Given what his agent recently stated, Evans wants to continue playing for a team that pursuing championships. Evans, whose career will undoubtedly receive Hall of Fame consideration one day, would probably accept a smaller role on a team that has a good chance at winning it all.

With that in mind, here's a look at five possible landing spots should Evans and the Buccaneers part ways.

This seems like an obvious choice given Evans' pedigree and who Kansas City has at quarterback. As he proved last year with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mahomes can quickly develop an on-field rapport with a new receiver, so it's safe to assume that Evans would continue to be a productive player in Kansas City. Evans could also help take some of the burden off of Skyy Moore and Marques Valdez-Scantling.

Another layup given Bill Belichick's history of adding proven veterans to the Patriots' roster. It doesn't hurt that Evans is the prototypical Belichick player: hard working, consistent, productive, team-oriented and a former Super Bowl champion to boot. Evans would be a welcomed addition to a good but not great New England receiving corps.

Kevin Stefanski reportedly plans to let Deshaun Watson paint the sky with footballs this season. The issue is that the Browns really don't have that good of a receiving corps outside of Amari Cooper. The addition of Evans would certainly help Watson and Nick Chubb, who has put up incredible numbers over the years despite not having much support around him.

Don't put this past Jerry Jones, who loves star players as much as Taylor Swift loves sparkles. Besides, you can't have too many good receivers, and with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks already in tow, adding Evans would give the Cowboys one of the league's top receiving corps.

Another Super Bowl hopeful who hasn't been shy about adding big-name players to its roster. Evans has already thrived playing alongside Tom Brady, so developing chemistry with Aaron Rodgers wouldn't be an issue. Evans would also be an ideal mentor for budding star and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.