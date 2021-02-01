Mike Evans has been a highly-prolific pass-catcher for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since arriving in the NFL in 2014. His seven consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons speak for themselves but, when paired with Tom Brady this season, the results were also spectacular. Evans is a key part of the overall success of Tampa Bay's offense and, with that in mind, he will be a player to closely monitor when the Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs in the upcoming Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

He is listed on William Hill Sportsbook with Mike Evans prop odds of 62.5 receiving yards and 4.5 receptions. The latest 2021 Super Bowl props also show Evans at +120 as an anytime touchdown scorer. Which Mike Evans prop bets have the most value? Before making any Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Mike Evans prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Mike Evans props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Mike Evans prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the 2021 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Evans at +120 to score a touchdown at any point against the Chiefs. SportsLine's model has Evans scoring 0.60 touchdowns in the simulations, and the fact that he finds the end zone more often than not makes this prop a great value at these odds.

Evans scored 13 touchdowns in 16 regular season games. He led the Buccaneers in receiving touchdowns and, while a few were bunched together, Evans scored a touchdown in 10 of 16 contests during the regular season. He also scored in two of three postseason games, and his production falls in line with underlying metrics.

Evans ranked in the top 10 of the NFL in red zone targets (18), targets inside the 10-yard line (14) and percentage of a team's red zone passing targets (23.1 percent). Considering Tom Brady is projected to produce multiple passing touchdowns and Evans is projected as the most likely pass-catcher to be the beneficiary, the numbers point to quality value.

Other Mike Evans prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Mike Evans receptions: Go under 4.5 receptions, model is projecting 4.3

Mike Evans receiving yards: Go over 62.5 yards, model is projecting 65

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1. You need to see the model's top 20 Super Bowl prop bets before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from the model that's up almost $7,900 on top-rated NFL picks.