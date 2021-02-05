The NFL will crown a champion on Sunday, and Super Bowl prop bets are a massive part of the fun in the final week of the season. There are thousands of 2021 Super Bowl props to choose from as Chiefs vs. Buccaneers unfolds Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. One standout to monitor is Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans, who led the team in myriad offensive categories this season, catching passes from Tom Brady.

Like many players, Mike Evans prop bets are prolific in the market. William Hill Sportsbook presents many options, including an over-under of 62.5 receiving yards in Super Bowl LV. Many other Mike Evans odds, including an over-under of 4.5 receptions, are on the board. Before making any Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Mike Evans prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Mike Evans props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Mike Evans prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the 2021 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Evans generates a touchdown catch in a majority of simulations, making him a good value at the +120 odds he's getting from William Hill as an anytime touchdown scorer. Evans is tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns in the postseason, and he caught a touchdown pass in two of Tampa Bay's playoff games to this point.

In addition, Evans finished fourth in the NFL in touchdown receptions during the regular season, generating 13 in just 16 games. Breaking things down further, the 6-foot-5 target caught a touchdown in 62.5 percent of Tampa Bay's games (10 of 16), and Evans ranked second in the NFL in targets inside the 10-yard line.

Brady may have more modest projections than his counterpart in Patrick Mahomes, but SportsLine projects him for multiple touchdown tosses, and Evans is the most likely player to be on the receiving end.

Other Mike Evans prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Mike Evans receptions: Go under 4.5 receptions, model is projecting 4.3

Mike Evans receiving yards: Go over 62.5 yards, model is projecting 65

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1. You need to see the model's top 20 Super Bowl prop bets before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from the model that's up almost $7,900 on top-rated NFL picks.