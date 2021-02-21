No quarterback in NFL history has done more winning than Tom Brady. Brady has 230 regular-season wins, 44 more than the next-closest passer. He has 34 postseason wins, 18 more than the next-closest QB. And he has seven Super Bowl wins, three more than the next-closest signal-caller.

His latest Lombardi Trophy, of course, was won earlier this month. Brady put in the requisite work to get it, but made sure his teammates did as well. According to Mike Evans, Brady was active with text messages during the week leading up to the game, making sure his teammates were on top of their film study of the Kansas City Chiefs defense.

"He was texting us a lot of clips, lots and lots of film on what to expect on certain down and distances," Evans said during an appearance on Michael Irvin's podcast, according to a transcription by the Tampa Bay Times. "And he does that all the time, but just in the playoffs and especially this game, he went above and beyond.

"Like 12 at night, six in the morning. People aren't even up, and he's telling us this won't work against this guy. You've got to run it like this. This is the detail that went into this and the extra meetings and all the hard work. It all paid off and Tom is a great leader."

The way Evans describes Brady's texts is a bit different than the version we had previously gotten from Leonard Fournette (also known as Playoff Lenny and/or Lombardi Lenny), who previously said that Brady was texting his teammates simply, "We WILL win." One version of these week-of-the-Super Bowl texts seems more helpful than the other.