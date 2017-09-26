Mike Francesa blasts Odell Beckham Jr., Giants for enabling him

Mike Francesa ripped into Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants on Monday.

The WFAN Radio host echoed has past sentiments -- the Giants simply aren't disciplining Beckham in a way that will help him learn and change his future behavior.

Francesa was specifically unhappy with Beckham's touchdown celebration from Week 3 where he pretended to walk like a dog before imitating said dog urinating on the Eagles field.

"What I saw yesterday and the fact that it was not addressed, is not only utterly outrageous, but to me is the last straw," Francesa said, via Funhouse on Twitter.

The respected radio host believes that what Beckham does on the field and how many fans still support him "does not take away with the deliberate, just the absolute brazen deliberate way he runs things now."

Francesa insinuated that Beckham essentially runs his own show in the Giants organization. In a sense, Francesa is saying that Beckham is allowed to operate like he's bigger than the team.

"The fact that you either feel like you're going to lose the player or somehow feel you're going to take the play out of the player by disciplining him, you know what he has you completely bamboozled!

"I'm surprised ownership would tolerate that, that was embarrassing, it was not just distasteful it was just embarrassing, it was low rent," Francesa said. "He can basically do whatever he wants, he's told you that and he's got the run of the place now. You know what they told him? Here's the keys, turn the lights off when you're done, he's got the keys now."

You can listen to Francesa's entire rant here:

Here's Mike Francesa today, delivering a passionate and methodical obliteration of "selfish" @OBJ_3 and his spineless #NYG organization. ?? pic.twitter.com/fU0Lttf6Ws — ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 26, 2017

On Monday, head coach Ben McAdoo deflected talk about Beckham's celebration and focused on his dominant performance on the field. Giants owner John Mara spoke with The Post more recently and confirmed that he was "very unhappy" with Beckham's antics and planned to deal with him internally.