Mike Gesicki was too valuable of a player for the Miami Dolphins in 2022, as the organization decided to place the franchise tag on their star pass catcher before he had an opportunity to earn a significant raise in free agency. The question remains what position Gesicki is considered -- tight end or wide receiver?

Gesicki is back with the Dolphins. That's all he's worried about. How much money he receives for his 2022 salary isn't his priority.

"That's kind of up to – obviously it's up to me, but more my agent and him kind of putting that out there. But as of now, I'm in here and I'm not really a big controversy guy," Gesicki said at Dolphins minicamp Wednesday. "I'm not trying to be the guy that's the bad locker room guy or the guy that's bringing the organization down or the guy that's in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

"I'm just trying to help this team in any way I can. I'm going on my fifth year...I've got to be the leader, so obviously be a team guy and continue to do what I do and come in here with a smile on my face and work hard."

Mike Gesicki MIA • TE • 88 TAR 112 REC 73 REC YDs 780 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Gesicki would make $10.931 million in 2022 if he is designated as a tight end and $18.419 million as a wide receiver. There's a case to be made Gesicki should make wide receiver money with the tag, as he lined up in the slot on 412 snaps last season -- the most amongst all tight ends. He also lined out wide on 218 snaps and as an actual tight end on 140 snaps.

Listed as a tight end on the depth chart, Gesicki finished fifth in the league in receptions (73), eighth in receiving yards (780), and fourth in yards per catch (10.68). If Gesicki is actually considered a tight end, he's one of the best pass catchers at his position.

"It just gives me more reason to continue to come back here, work hard and continue to be motivated, get back to work and help this team win football games and hopefully eventually get what I deserve moving forward," Gesicki said. "I want to do whatever I can to help this team win football games. I think I've been here for four years now. The last two years we've been the odd team out, the last team out at the end of the regular season in terms of playoffs.

"So whatever it takes to go out there and win some games, win a playoff game and get back out there and kind of get this city going in the right direction."