The Miami Dolphins were sent home by the Buffalo Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend, and now the team is preparing to go through all that comes with the offseason. There's of course the NFL draft to prepare for, but the Dolphins will also have to make decisions on their free agents as well.

One of the players Miami will have to make a decision on is tight end Mike Gesicki. The former No. 42 overall pick out of Penn State received the franchise tag last offseason, and it will be interesting to see if he is offered a long-term extension to stay with the Dolphins, or allowed to walk in free agency.

On Wednesday, following the conclusion of his fifth season with the Dolphins, Gesicki penned a message to the Dolphins fan base thanking them for their support if he indeed has played his last game with Miami.

"I hope you all enjoyed by obnoxious ball spins after a first down, my ridiculous celebrations after a big play, and of course the most hilarious griddy the league has ever seen (self proclaimed). I'm not sure what the next step has in store for me and I'm not positive where it will be but if my time in Miami has come to an end I will forever cherish every moment and be grateful for the highs and lows," Gesicki wrote. "No matter what and no matter where the show goes on."

Gesicki caught 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games played this season. His 21.3 receiving yards per game were the lowest since his rookie season. Gesicki previously crossed 700 receiving yards in each of his last two seasons.

The Dolphins are in a bad cap spot as of now, as Over The Cap says Miami is $16.25M in the red, which ranks seventh-worst in the NFL. According to Spotrac's market value tool, Gesicki is projected to sign a four-year, $32,857,760 deal that carries an AAV of $8.2M.