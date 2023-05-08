After ending their last two seasons against one another, the Bengals and Chiefs might be chosen to usher in the start of the 2023 regular season. As the reigning Super Bowl champion, the Chiefs will host the NFL's first game of the season for the second time in the last four years. Who they will face is yet to be determined.

Mike Hilton, the Bengals' veteran cornerback, said on Monday that he hopes that Cincinnati is chosen as Kansas City's Week 1 opponent. Hilton feels that the majority of football fans would like to see that matchup, too.

"Absolutely," Hilton said when asked if he like to start the season in Kansas City, via CLNS Media. "I'm pretty sure that's a game everybody wants to see opening night. To the schedule release guys, ya'll make sure that happens."

The Bengals-Chiefs matchup has become one of the NFL's best over the past two years. Led by Joe Burrow, the Bengals won three straight games over the Chiefs that included the 2021 AFC Championship Game. Burrow helped Cincinnati turn a 21-3 deficit into a 27-24 overtime win.

Burrow and Co. defeated the Chiefs again in Week 13 of the 2022 season. Cincinnati, however, had to once again travel to Kansas City for the AFC title game after the NFL eliminated them from having a chance at capturing the AFC's top seed. That led to some hard feelings in Cincinnati, which took its frustrations out on the Ravens and Bills in the first two rounds of the playoffs to punch its ticket to Kansas City.

The Chiefs had their own motivation to defeat Cincinnati in January's AFC title game. Aside from their title game loss to the Bengals the previous season, the Chiefs received bulletin board material after Hilton referred to their home stadium as "Burrowhead." Cincinnati's mayor didn't help matters when he echoed Hilton's sentiments.

The stage was set for a memorable title game that lived up to expectations. Cincinnati trailed early but tied the score early in the fourth quarter. The game remained tied until a penalty against Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai set up Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal as time expired.

Kansas City threw salt on the Bengals' wounds by reminding them of Hilton and the mayor's comments following their 23-20 win. Patrick Mahomes also threw some shade at Burrow, who some were saying had supplanted him as the NFL's top passer.

Given their recent history, it would make a lot of sense for the NFL to kick off the 2023 season with a rematch of the last two AFC title games. Another possible option for the NFL's season opener could be a Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles. The two teams played in a highly entertaining Super Bowl this past February that wasn't decided until the game's final seconds.