Mike Martz isn't buying the Sean McVay hype: 'Wait a minute while I puke'

There was a time when Mike Martz was considered the best offensive mind in all of football. Martz's St. Louis Rams teams of the early 2000s had some of the most unstoppable offenses in NFL history, with Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, and more dominating defenses as the Greatest Show on Turf.

Martz never had quite as much success after leaving St. Louis, and he's been out of the NFL entirely since 2011. But he's still considered a bit of an offensive savant and quarterback guru, so he's extensively quoted in the new book, "Blitzed: Why NFL Teams Gamble on Starting Rookie Quarterbacks", written by Thomas George.

SBNation published an excerpt of the book on Tuesday morning, and boy, did Martz go off on his former team.

Martz told George about how he met with both second-year Rams QB Jared Goff and Eagles passer Carson Wentz prior to the draft. He thought they were both very good prospects but that "I hope and pray they go someplace where they develop quarterbacks."

Does he think Goff has that luxury? Well...

"Jared Goff?" asked Martz. "I don't know if he can play or not, but I do know he couldn't have gone to a worse place. If you took him and switched him with Dak Prescott in Dallas, who knows what would have happened for Goff there. Goff at Cal came from an offense where they ran as many plays as they could -- fast. Jared in college did an amazing job of throwing a true ball off balance, under duress, making things happen. You knew the speed of the NFL would throw that kind of timing off. But he still throws a true ball. The Rams wanted to rewire him to what? I watched the Rams offense last season. It was awful football. There was nobody there on that staff that could teach him, develop him. You have a high-value guy like that and he went to the worst offensive place, the Rams."

Nobody would deny that the 2016 Rams offense under Jeff Fisher was awful and unimaginative. And certainly, Goff did not succeed. Sensing that they needed to put him in better position to do so, the Rams moved to hire a coach they consider an offensive savant, like Martz. Former Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay is now the youngest coach in the league, and he's tasked with building Goff's confidence and skill set so that he can be the team's QB over the long haul.

Martz is not enthused by the hire, to say the least.

"What is he, a couple of months older than Jared? They hired a buddy for Jared. The NFL has nothing to do with being the friend or the buddy of the quarterback. You've got to coach them and work them hard with respect. But buddy? And this guy is a quarterback expert? An offensive expert? Wait a minute while I puke. Right, he's going to be able to teach and handle and guide Jared through tough times because of all of his expertise and knowledge? Right. I'm not going to drink that Kool-Aid."

Woo boy. Martz did not hold back there.

It'll obviously be some time before we see how the Goff and McVay partnership pans out, but while the hire has been met with ringing endorsements in other circles, it's notable to see a former Rams coach slam it like this.