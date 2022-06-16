While practice is important, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy knows how to have a little fun as well. On Wednesday, he allowed his team to skip the second day of their three-day mandatory minicamp to have a team bonding day at Topgolf instead.

McCarthy, who made the decision Tuesday, said his goal was to help the players loosen up after a tough stretch.

"We didn't have the best of weeks last week, which is normal. It's not negative. I just think young players, veteran guys that we were resting, the different combinations. This is -- six, seven, eight installs is always a tough stretch for your rookies," McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday.

There was no media availability on Wednesday, so players were the ones who gave the inside look of the event through their social media accounts.

Fullback Nick Ralston shared a video of several members of the roster, including quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, hitting the ball. The Louisiana product asked his followers to decide who had the best swing, and while no consensus decision was found in the comment section, several players advocated for themselves.

"Come on!!! Let's be serious, you started with the best!" said Prescott, who appeared in the video first.

While some showed as much confidence as Prescott, others visibly struggled. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons was one of them, as he completely missed the ball in his attempt. Meanwhile, wide receiver Simi Fehoko didn't want a video of his performance to be out on the internet.

"I ain't wanna see me" he wrote.

Ralston did not miss out on the opportunity to tease him.

"YOU'RE trash" he replied to Fehoko.

The Cowboys' minicamp will wrap up on Thursday. We'll see if a day of hitting golf balls, sprinkled with some friendly trash-talking, helps inject new energy into the team.