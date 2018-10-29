Mike McCarthy explains why Ty Montgomery's game-deciding fumbled kickoff should've never happened

The Packers were going to win. At least that's what Davante Adams believed. He had played with with Aaron Rodgers long enough to know that a two-point deficit with two minutes remaining wasn't going to be a problem.

And then Ty Montgomery went off script, took the kickoff out of the end zone and disaster soon followed.

"The plan there is to stay in the end zone," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said after the game, via ESPN.com. "... But that's what those games come down to. There's decisions and Ty's in that decision situation, and I'm sure Ty was trying to make a play.

"So, I don't know exactly how deep he was, if it was close. But I think we all realize with the management of the clock and where we wanted to be there, we wanted to be north of two minutes with the one timeout. We wanted to put the ball in Aaron's hands. But you also trust your players -- tough decisions, close decisions -- and like I said, I think Ty was just trying to make a play."

Adams added: "The game was won. I already worked out in my head how everything was going to happen. All we needed was the ball. It's disappointing. Our defense played a great game against a tough offense, but at the same time we've got to finish."

Rodgers, who had just gathered with his receivers on the sideline before Montgomery's gaffe, was incredulous.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reacts to Ty Montgomery's fumble, sealing a victory for the #Rams. Once again, Rodgers is denied an opportunity to lead a comeback pic.twitter.com/OuMZRiLeFT — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 28, 2018

"Yeah, very disappointed," Rodgers told reporters afterward. "That play didn't lose the game, but it definitely took away an opportunity for us to go down and win it."

The loss drops the Packers to 3-3-1 and third place in the division behind the Bears (4-3) and Vikings (4-3-1). And the schedule doesn't get any easier; Green Bay travels to New England next Sunday, host the Dolphins in Week 10, and then are on the road for back-to-back games against the Seahawks and Vikings.